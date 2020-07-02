Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Manchester City vs Liverpool Live Streaming Premier League in India: Watch MAN City vs LIV live football match

Manchester City vs Liverpool Live Streaming Premier League in India: Liverpool play their first game as Premier League champion away at the side they dethroned — Manchester City. Pep Guardiola's side is well placed to finish runner-up, sitting eight points ahead of Leicester, so the priority is winning the FA Cup and Champions League. City players are expected to give a guard of honour to new champions at the Etihad. City will be without their start strike Sergio Aguer who got injured earlier. Liverpool might play with young players to test them for a big clash, while Guardiola will look to take revenge on Klopp. Here are the details of when and where to watch MAN City vs Liverpool live football match online and on television.

Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League Live Streaming in India

When is the Premier League match between Manchester City vs Liverpool?

The Premier League match between Manchester City vs Liverpool will take place on Friday, July 3 2020.

What are the timings of Premier League match between Manchester City vs Liverpool?

The Premier League match between Manchester City vs Liverpool will start at 12:45 AM IST.

Where is the Premier League match between Manchester City vs Liverpool being played?

The Premier League match between Manchester City vs Liverpool will be played at Etihad Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Premier League match between Manchester City vs Liverpool?

The Premier League match between Manchester City vs Liverpool will broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in India.

Where can you live stream the Premier League match between Manchester City vs Liverpool?

The Premier League match between Manchester City vs Liverpool will live stream on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

