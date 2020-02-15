Manchester City banned from all UEFA competitions for next two seasons

Manchester City was on Friday banned from Champions League for the next two seasons by Uefa. A fine of €30m (£25m) was also imposed on the Premier League Champions after they were found to have misled European football’s governing body and broken financial fair play rules.

Meanwhile, the Manchester City confirmed they wish to appeal UEFA’s decision.

“Manchester City is disappointed but not surprised by today’s announcement by the UEFA Adjudicatory Chamber," a statement by the club read.

“The Club has always anticipated the ultimate need to seek out an independent body and process to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence in support of its position.

“In December 2018, the UEFA Chief Investigator publicly previewed the outcome and sanction he intended to be delivered to Manchester City, before any investigation had even begun.

“The subsequent flawed and consistently leaked UEFA process he oversaw has meant that there was little doubt in the result that he would deliver.

“The Club has formally complained to the UEFA Disciplinary body, a complaint which was validated by a CAS ruling.

“Simply put, this is a case initiated by UEFA, prosecuted by UEFA and judged by UEFA. With this prejudicial process now over, the Club will pursue an impartial judgment as quickly as possible and will therefore, in the first instance, commence proceedings with the Court of Arbitration for Sport at the earliest opportunity.”