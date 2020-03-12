Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers confirms 'some' of players having coronavirus symptoms

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers says “a few” of his players have symptoms of coronavirus and are being kept away from the squad.

Rodgers was speaking two days before Leicester plays Watford in the Premier League. He didn’t say whether there had been any positive tests for the virus.

Only one Premier League game has been affected so far amid the outbreak, with Manchester City’s home match against Arsenal on Wednesday called off. That decision was taken after members of Arsenal's playing squad went into self-isolation in a precautionary move.

More to follow...