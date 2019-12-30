Monday, December 30, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Football News
  5. Former East Bengal footballer Radhakrishnan Dhanarajan dies while playing match in Kerala

Former East Bengal footballer Radhakrishnan Dhanarajan dies while playing match in Kerala

He was 39. Dhanarajan suddenly collapsed while playing and was suffering from loss of breath and chest pain.

IANS IANS
Kochi Published on: December 30, 2019 17:35 IST
Former East Bengal and Mohun Bagan defender R. Dhanarajan
Image Source : TWITTER/@KERALABLASTERS

Former East Bengal and Mohun Bagan defender R. Dhanarajan

Former East Bengal and Mohun Bagan defender R. Dhanarajan died on Sunday night while playing a 'Sevens' football match at Perinthalmanna in Malappuram district here.

He was 39. Dhanarajan suddenly collapsed while playing and was suffering from loss of breath and chest pain.

He was immediately taken to a hospital but doctors declared him brought dead. The incident occurred in the 27th minute of the match between FC Perinthalmanna and Sastha Thrissur.

Dhanarajan had represented Bengal in the Santosh Trophy.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News