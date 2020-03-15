Coronavirus hits La Liga: Valencia's Ezequiel Garay tests positive for COVID-19

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/EZEUQIEL GARAY Ezequiel Garay has been tested positive for coronavirus and the footballer posted a picture on his official Instagram profile to inform on the same.

Valencia footballer Ezequiel Garay has become the first player from Spain's La Liga to be tested positive for coronavirus. Garay posted a picture on his official Instagram profile to inform his followers on the same.

"It is clear that I started 2020 badly. I have tested positive for the coronavirus, I feel very well and now it only remains to pay attention to the health authorities, for now to be isolated," wrote Garay.

Italy's Serie A is worst hit with the coronavirus crisis, as 10 footballers in the league have tested positive for the deadly virus so far. Six of these footballers come from Sampdoria, while Daniele Rugani at Juventus and Fiorentina teammates Dušan Vlahović , Germán Pezzella, Patrick Cutrone were all tested positive for COVID-19.

In the Premier League, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi have tested positive for the disease so far.

The football action has been suspended till April 4 in the Premier League, whereas La Liga and Serie A have also been suspended. France's Ligue 1 has been postponed indefinitely.