Yuzvendra Chahal fires in a googly, feels cricket can't be played in shorts

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Yuzi Chahal celebrates dismissing Jason Holder of West Indies during the Group Stage match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Port of Spain| Cricket is that kind of game that is filled with characters that make the game even more interesting to watch and analyze. One of these characters is none other than Yuzvendra Chahal. The spin wizard is currently enjoying his best run and is almost a certain player to be included in India's world T20I squad. Chahal displayed his bowling prowess in this year's IPL as he scalped 22 wickets and claimed the purple cup. Recently, the Indian spin wizard has opened up on a debate if cricket can be played wearing shorts.

"I don't agree with that (playing in shorts), because we have to take care of our knees whenever you slide, it's very hard. My two knees are already gone, and there are many bruises. I think full pants work well for us", said Chahal. The "cricket in shorts" question was a googly that the leg-spinner was not expecting after India's three-run win over the West Indies in a last-ball thriller at the Queen's Park Oval, which put the visitors ahead in the three-match ODI series.

March 2022 was the hottest in India since records began more than 100 years ago but notwithstanding the sweltering weather, cricket, like always, continued to be played in the country. Chahal, one of India's leading white-ball spinners, explained why the status quo should be maintained.

Chahal further opened up on how the management backs him and how bowling in the Indian Premier League (IPL) helped him prepare for the international matches that India is to play in the lead-up to the 2022 ICC T20I World Cup to be played in Australia.

"The coach always backs me. He tells me 'Yuzi just back your strengths, we trust you. I always back my strengths, I knew that the ball had become old and the ball can turn and beat the batters. So I was changing my line, bowling wider because the leg side boundary was a bit small so I thought if he hits me over cover it would be better. This change has come from the IPL because there I was bowling the 16th, 17th, and 18th over, so I got the confidence from there. My role was clear, I was told to bowl two-three overs after the 40th over. So I practice accordingly and also plan with our bowling coach", said Chahal

(Inputs from PTI)

Latest Cricket News