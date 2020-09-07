Yuvraj Singh wants to play in Big Bash League, actively looking for a club

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Yuvraj Singh

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh is actively looking for a team in the Big Bash League for the impending summer, although he is yet to be approached by a franchise.

Yuvraj's keen interest has been witnessed after Australian Cricketers' Association president Shane Watson opined on the inclusion of Indian cricketers in the Big Bash League which would make the tournament "incredible" in terms of competition.

2020/21 edition of Big Bas League will be the 10th season but is yet to see a single Indian cricketer as part of the tournament. This is mostly because active players will have not be given a No-Objection Certificate from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unless they choose to retire from the sport. The Women's division however has seen the inclusion of Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana.

Yuvraj announced his retirement last year in a bid to be part of overseas leagues and he did take part in the Global T20 League in Canada.

The 38-year-old is now actively looking for a BBL franchise to sign him for the summer edition, according to a report in The Sydney Morning Herald. The report further added that Yuvraj's manager Jason Warne of W Sports & Media confirmed that Cricket Australia is looking for a franchise to sign the 2011 World Cup player of the tournament.

"We're working with CA to try to find him a home," Warne said on Monday as quoted by The Sydney Morning Herald.

Former Australian and Sydney Thunder captain Shane Watson had earlier admitted that the addition of Indian cricketers to the league would be a major boost.

"There is a chance but no Indian players have been able to be released in the past to come and play at the [other] T20 tournaments so that's a big hurdle," Watson said from Dubai ahead of the upcoming IPL season, which was pushed back and relocated because of the pandemic.

"It would be incredible for them to be able to play in these tournaments. That is the ideal situation. There are so many world-class T20 players in India that aren't playing for India that could be potentially available to play in the Big Bash and other tournaments around the world.

"If that's able to happen, that would make a massive difference."

