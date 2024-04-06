Saturday, April 06, 2024
     
Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan build case for Shivam Dube's T20 World Cup selection

Shivam Dube has the highest strike rate (160.86) among the top ten leading run-getters of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. He is performing the role of an aggressor for Chennai Super Kings.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: April 06, 2024 12:04 IST
Shivam Dube.
Image Source : PTI Shivam Dube.

Shivam Dube's impressive run in the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) has caught the attention of two of India's biggest match-winners in white-ball cricket and they feel that he deserves a place in India's T20 World Cup squad.

Yuvraj Singh and Irfan Pathan are impressed by the way Shivam has been performing his power-hitting role for the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and both former players believe that he can play a key role for India at the marquee tournament in the Caribbean and the USA.

"I would definitely select, if I would have been the selector," Irfan told Star Sports. 

"I will be keeping a close eye on him. And I would actually take him in T20 World Cup squad because he's actually murdering the spinners.  He doesn't need to go out there and try to get set against spinners. And we have seen this in this IPL and previous season as well, we have seen him against quality wrist spinners, against finger spinners."

Irfan also pointed out that Shivam can be immensely effective in putting the seamers away too because of his upbringing in Mumbai where pacers get enough purchase out of the red soil wickets.

"Mind you, he's not a bad batter against fast bowlers as well. People forget that he comes from Mumbai. And in Mumbai, you'll see a lot of bounce as well. So he's not as bad as well," Irfan added.

On the other hand, Yuvraj Singh feels Shivam Dube possesses the skills required to be a game-changer and he should be there in India's World Cup squad. 

Notably, Shivam has aggregated 148 runs for CSK this season at a strike rate of 160.86 with the help of a half-century. He has also accumulated his runs at a fairly consistent average of 49.33.

