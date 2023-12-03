IND vs AUS: Yashasvi Jaiswal looks to surpass SA great Faf du Plessis in T20 run-scoring record

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY, PTI Yashasvi Jaiswal, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell.

IND vs AUS: India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is well poised to overtake South African great Faf du Plessis in a T20 run-scoring record as India meet Australia in the 5th T20I of the series in Bengaluru. Suryakumar Yadav's young-looking Indian team has already clinched the five-match series as they took an unassailable 3-1 lead at the end of the fourth T20I. With senior pros resting, the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rinku Singh got the chance to show their mettle.

Jaiswal, who is India's 3rd highest run-scorer in the series, is now set to surpass du Plessis in a T20 run-scoring record. The Southpaw has scored 1216 runs in overall T20 cricket in 2023 and is 35 runs away from surpassing Faf du Plessis in the list of most T20 runs scored in the ongoing year. The Proteas star has made 1251 runs in 2023 across the T20 leagues he has played, including the Indian Premier League. However, England's Jos Buttler leads the tally with 1672 runs to his name.

Most runs scored in T20s in 2023:

Jos Buttler: 1672 runs

Faf du Plessis: 1251 runs

Yashasvi Jaiswal: 1216 runs

Shubman Gill: 1194 runs

Ruturaj Gaikwad: 1189 runs

Gill, Gaikwad, and SKY also close

Notably, openers Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad and T20 beast Suryakumar Yadav are also inches away from surpassing Faf. Gill, who has 1194 runs, is not part of the Australia T20Is but he will return to the squad for the South Africa series. Gaikwad is a little behind Gill and is part of both - Australia T20Is and the South Africa series. Interim captain Suryakumar Yadav has 1177 runs and can go past Faf.

India and Australia will play in the final T20I of the series at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The Men in Blue have registered victories in the first two matches, before going down in the third one. The hosts then stormed back into the fourth game and defeated the Aussies by 20 runs.

Latest Cricket News