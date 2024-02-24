Yashasvi Jaiswal emulates Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid's major milestone during Test series against England

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Continuing his Midas touch in the ongoing India vs England Test series, Yashasvi Jaiswal has stormed into another record book on the back of a half-century in the first innings of the India vs England 4th Test. Jaiswal has amassed tons of runs in the five-match series with two double centuries being the highlight for the rising sensation. He has now emulated Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid in a major milestone.

After iconic batters Dravid and Kohli, young prodigy Jaiswal has become just the third Indian to have scored over 600 runs in a Test series against England. After his valiant 73 in the first innings, the Southpaw has 618 runs against his name. Virat Kohli is the leading Indian in this list with 655 runs against England in a Test series, while Dravid has been leapfrogged already as the current Indian coach had 602 runs against the English side.

Most runs by an Indian against England in a Test series:

Virat Kohli: 655 runs in 2016/17 series

Yashasvi Jaiswal: 618 in 2023/24 series*

Rahul Dravid: 602 runs in 2022 series

Virat Kohli: 593 runs in 2018 series

Vijay Manjrekar: 586 runs in 1961/62 series

Jaiswal has shattered records for fun in the ongoing series. After his 214* in the third Test in Rajkot, Jaiswal became the third Indian to hit double centuries in back-to-back Test matches. His double ton came in the second innings, making him the third youngest in the world to hit reach 200 in the second reply.

During the 4th Test against England, Jaiswal looked positive throughout his innings. He scored 73 runs in 117 balls including eight boundaries and one six, which came off Shoaib Bashir. However, Bashir got him with a ball that stayed much lower to ricochet to the stumps off Jaiswal's bat.

India's playing XI:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

England's playing XI:

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson