Xavier Bartlett on debut leads Australia's clinical show in series opener vs West Indies

Australia have won the first ODI against the West Indies to take an early lead of 1-0 in the three-match series. The hosts are playing without the likes of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell who all were part of the World Cup-winning squad in November in India. But even then, under the leadership of Steve Smith, the Aussies put up a good show going past the West Indies side in the series opener.

After opting to bowl first, the debutant Xavier Bartlett struck in the second over of the innings castling Justin Greaves with a peach. He also sent back other opener Alick Athanaze and the skipper Shai Hope in his first spell while Kavem Hodge also returned cheaply to leave the Windies reeling at 59/4 in the 16th over.

However, the fighting attitude from the Caribbean batters Keacy Carty and Roston Chase came to the fore as they added 108 runs for the fifth wicket. Both batters scored half-centuries smashing 88 and 59 runs respectively but got out at a very wrong time for the side. West Indies were bundled out for just 231 runs in the 49th over as Bartlett ended with figures of 4/17 while the other debutant Lance Morris didn't pick up a single wicket.

West Indies started the defence of the meagre total well with Matthew Forde dismissing World Cup hero Travis Head. But Josh Inglis played a whirlwind knock going after the opposition bowling attack. He scored a quickfire 65 off just 43 balls before Gudakesh Motie got the better of him. However, his innings dashed the West Indian hopes massively as it allowed the duo of Cameron Green and Steve Smith to bat comfortably without pressure of asking rate.

Both batters remained unbeaten in their 70s as Australia reached home in the 39th over of the innings to take a 1-0 lead in the series.