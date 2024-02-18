WTC 2023-25 Points Table: India go past Australia after record-breaking win against England in Rajkot Test

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ravindra Jadeja against England on Day 4 of the Rajkot Test

India crushed England by 434 runs in the third Test match in Rajkot to script major records in red-ball cricket history on Sunday, February 18. Yashasvi Jaiswal recorded another double century and Ravindra Jadeja picked another five-wicket haul to help India take a 2-1 lead in the series.

England stumbled on just 122 in their second innings while chasing a 557-run target at Niranjan Shah Stadium. The result also reflected in the updated ICC World Test Championship 2023-24 standings after the match.

India surpassed Australia to take the second spot in the standings as they registered their fourth win in seven matches in the WTC 2023-25 cycle. India's win percentage boosted to 59.52 with four wins while Australia slipped to third place having a 55.00 win percentage from six wins in 10 matches.

England also slipped one place to eighth position after an embarrassing defeat in the Rajkot Test. Ben Stokes-led side became the first team to suffer four defeats in the WTC 2023-25 cycle and posses only a 21.88 win percentage. England have won only three of their eight matches in this cycle and are unlikely to make the top two for the third consecutive edition.

New Zealand occupy the top spot with three wins in four matches after their recent triumph against South Africa in a two-match series at home.

Updated ICC World Test Championship Standings 2023-25