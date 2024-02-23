Friday, February 23, 2024
     
  5. WPL 2024 Live, MI vs DC: Mumbai Indians-Delhi Capitals kick off new season, opening ceremony at 6:30 PM
WPL 2024 Live, MI vs DC: Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals begin the new season of the Women's Premier League as the finalists of the previous edition lock horns at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Follow for the latest updates.

Varun Malik New Delhi Updated on: February 23, 2024 17:12 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals.

WPL 2024 Live, MI vs DC: Defending champions Mumbai Indians and the runners-up of the first Women's Premier League Delhi Capitals kick off the opening match of the second season of the tournament. Harmanpreet Kaur's team will be looking to start their its title and start on a high note, while Meg Lanning's Capitals aim to get one over the team which ended their hopes of a title last year.

The new season will be played in two states, unlike the previous time when Maharashtra hosted the tournament in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. This time Karnataka's Bengaluru and the national capital Delhi will be hosting the games. Several stars will also perform at the opening ceremony of the WPL 2024 with the biggest eyepuller being Shah Rukh Khan. Follow for all the latest updates on the match.

Live updates :WPL 2024, MI vs DC Latest updates

  • Feb 23, 2024 5:10 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    WPL 2024 opening ceremony: Shahrukh grooves in dress rehearsal

    Shahrukh Khan grooved as he prepares for his performance in the opening ceremony. That signature pose will make your day!

  • Feb 23, 2024 4:59 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    WPL 2024 Live: When is the opening ceremony?

    The opening ceremony is scheduled to start at 6:30 PM and the first ball will be bowled at 7:30 PM. We are not very far from the ceremony. ICYMI, Shahrukh Khan will headline the packed celebrity list for the opening ceremony. Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra will be the other performers. We are as excited as you!!

  • Feb 23, 2024 4:49 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    WPL 2024 Live match: Women's Premier League season 2 kicks off!!

    It's time to witness the best women's players in the world yet again. After a fascinating opening season in 2023, we move into the second edition. The first match of this season will witness two heavyweights Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, which were also the finalists of the last year. Harmanpreet Kaur vs Meg Lanning, two renowned cricket captains. So sit back in your comfort as we take you on this rollercoaster ride into a new season.

