WPL 2024 Live, MI vs DC: Mumbai Indians-Delhi Capitals kick off new season, opening ceremony at 6:30 PM

WPL 2024 Live, MI vs DC: Mumbai Indians-Delhi Capitals kick off new season, opening ceremony at 6:30 PMWPL 2024 Live, MI vs DC: Defending champions Mumbai Indians and the runners-up of the first Women's Premier League Delhi Capitals kick off the opening match of the second season of the tournament. Harmanpreet Kaur's team will be looking to start their its title and start on a high note, while Meg Lanning's Capitals aim to get one over the team which ended their hopes of a title last year.
The new season will be played in two states, unlike the previous time when Maharashtra hosted the tournament in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. This time Karnataka's Bengaluru and the national capital Delhi will be hosting the games. Several stars will also perform at the opening ceremony of the WPL 2024 with the biggest eyepuller being Shah Rukh Khan. Follow for all the latest updates on the match.