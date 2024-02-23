WPL 2024 Live, MI vs DC: Mumbai Indians-Delhi Capitals kick off new season, opening ceremony at 6:30 PM

It's time to witness the best women's players in the world yet again. After a fascinating opening season in 2023, we move into the second edition. The first match of this season will witness two heavyweights Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, which were also the finalists of the last year. Harmanpreet Kaur vs Meg Lanning, two renowned cricket captains. So sit back in your comfort as we take you on this rollercoaster ride into a new season.