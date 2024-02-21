WPL 2024 all you need to know: Full schedule, updated squads, venues and live streaming details

Follow us on Image Source : WPL WPL 2024 team captains in Bengaluru on February 21

WPL 2024: Mumbai Indians will kick off their title defence when they take on Delhi Capitals in the opening match of the Women's Premier League 2024 starting on Friday, February. Five teams will battle in 22 matches to claim the second edition of the tournament.

Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy and New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium will share the 22 fixtures in WPL 2024 with the former hosting the first eleven games and the latter hosting the second half of the tournament, including eliminator and final matches.

There is no change to format as all five teams will clash against each other twice in group stage matches. The table topper will directly enter the final while the teams finishing second and third will square off in the eliminator. All games will begin at 7:30 PM IST and there will be no double headers in WPL 2024.

WPL 2024 Schedule

Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, Fri 23 Feb 7:30 PM Royal Challengers Bangalore UP Warriorz M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, Sat 24 Feb 7:30 PM Gujarat Giants Mumbai Indians M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, Sun 25 Feb 7:30 PM UP Warriorz Delhi Capitals M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, Mon 26 Feb 7:30 PM Royal Challengers Bangalore Gujarat Giants M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, Tue 27-Feb 7:30 PM Mumbai Indians UP Warriorz M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, Wed 28-Feb 7:30 PM Royal Challengers Bangalore Delhi Capitals M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, Thu 29 Feb 7:30 PM UP Warriorz Gujarat Giants M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, Fri 1 Mar 7:30 PM Royal Challengers Bangalore Mumbai Indians M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, Sat 2 Mar 7:30 PM Gujarat Giants Delhi Capitals M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, Sun 3 Mar 7:30 PM UP Warriorz Royal Challengers Bangalore M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, Mon 4 Mar 7:30 PM Delhi Capitals Mumbai Indians Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, Tue 5 Mar 7:30 PM Gujarat Giants Royal Challengers Bangalore Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, Wed 6 Mar 7:30 PM UP Warriorz Mumbai Indians Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, Thu 7 Mar 7:30 PM Delhi Capitals UP Warriorz Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, Fri 8 Mar 7:30 PM Mumbai Indians Gujarat Giants Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, Sat 9 Mar 7:30 PM Delhi Capitals Royal Challengers Bangalore Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, Sun 10 Mar 7:30 PM Gujarat Giants UP Warriorz Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, Mon 11 Mar 7:30 PM Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bangalore Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, Tue 12 Mar 7:30 PM Delhi Capitals Gujarat Giants Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, Wed 13 Mar 7:30 PM Eliminator, Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, Fri 15 Mar 7:30 PM Final, Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, Sun 17 Mar 7:30 PM

WPL 2024 updated squads

Mumbai Indians

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Hayley Matthews, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, S Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Fatima Jaffer, SB Keerthana.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Smriti Mandhana (c), Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Indrani Roy, Shradda Pokharkar, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht, Shubha Satheesh, S Meghana, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux, Nadine de Klerk.

Delhi Capitals

Meg Lanning (c), Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Marizanne Kapp, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Titas Sadhu, Annabel Sutherland, Aparna Mondal (wk), Ashwani Kumari.

Gujarat Giants

Beth Mooney (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnam MD, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Trisha Poojitha, Sayali Satghare, Priya Mishra, Kathryn Bryce, Mannat Kashyap, Veda Krishnamurthy, Tarannum Pathan, Lea Tahuhu.

UP Warriorz

Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, S Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Danni Wyatt, Vrinda Dinesh, Poonam Khemnar, Saima Thakor, Gouher Sultana, Chamari Athapaththu.

When and where to watch the WPL 2024 in India on TV and online?

Sports18 will live broadcast all Women's Premier League 2024 matches in India. All WPL 2024 matches will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Fans can also enjoy live streaming online on the JioCinema application and website.