WPL 2024: Grace Harris, Sophie Ecclestone shine as UP Warriorz hammer Gujarat Giants

UP Warriorz continued their resurgence with a dominant six-wicket win over struggling Gujarat Giants in the eighth game of the Women's Premier League 2024 on Friday. Sophie Ecclestone shone with three wickets to restrict Gujarat to 142 and then Grace Harris smashed 60* off just 33 balls to help Warriorz win their second game of the season.

A win boosted UP Warriorz to third place in the points table, on a level with Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Gujarat remain at the bottom of the table with three defeats in three games in WPL 2024.

Gujarat Giants Playing XI: Harleen Deol, Beth Mooney (c & wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Kathryn Bryce, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Mannat Kashyap, Meghna Singh

UP Warriorz Playing XI: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat, Poonam Khemnar, Saima Thakor, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

