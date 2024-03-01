Friday, March 01, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. WPL 2024: Grace Harris, Sophie Ecclestone shine as UP Warriorz hammer Gujarat Giants

WPL 2024: Grace Harris, Sophie Ecclestone shine as UP Warriorz hammer Gujarat Giants

The star English spinner Sophie Ecclestone took three wickets for 20 to restrict Gujarat Giants to 142 and then in-form big-hitter Grace Harris smashed 60* off 33 balls to boost UP Warriorz to a huge six-wicket win in the eighth game of WPL 2024.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: March 01, 2024 22:23 IST
UP Warriorz
Image Source : WPL UP Warriorz players against Gujarat Giants in the WPL 2024 game on March 1

UP Warriorz continued their resurgence with a dominant six-wicket win over struggling Gujarat Giants in the eighth game of the Women's Premier League 2024 on Friday. Sophie Ecclestone shone with three wickets to restrict Gujarat to 142 and then Grace Harris smashed 60* off just 33 balls to help Warriorz win their second game of the season. 

A win boosted UP Warriorz to third place in the points table, on a level with Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Gujarat remain at the bottom of the table with three defeats in three games in WPL 2024.

Gujarat Giants Playing XI: Harleen Deol, Beth Mooney (c & wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Kathryn Bryce, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Mannat Kashyap, Meghna Singh

UP Warriorz Playing XI: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat, Poonam Khemnar, Saima Thakor, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Related Stories
Pat Cummins claims major milestone as captain, Nathan Lyon goes past Courtney Walsh in Test wickets

Pat Cummins claims major milestone as captain, Nathan Lyon goes past Courtney Walsh in Test wickets

Ireland create history, surpass India, New Zealand and South Africa with first ever Test win

Ireland create history, surpass India, New Zealand and South Africa with first ever Test win

Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane praises under-fire Shreyas Iyer ahead of Ranji Trophy semifinal

Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane praises under-fire Shreyas Iyer ahead of Ranji Trophy semifinal

More to follow...

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement