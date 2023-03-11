Saturday, March 11, 2023
     
WPL 2023: Powered by Kapp and Shafali, Delhi Capitals thrash Gujarat Giants by 10 wickets

Aachal Maniyar Written By: Aachal Maniyar New Delhi Published on: March 11, 2023 22:07 IST
Delhi Capitals celebrate
Image Source : PTI Delhi Capitals celebrate

Shafali Verma and Kapp Marizanne powered Delhi Capitals to register an easy win against Gujarat Giants by 10 wickets on Saturday. In the 9th match of the Women's Premier League, Delhi restricted Gujarat for a score of just 105/9, with Kapp taking a 5-wicket haul at an economy of jus 3.80. When in comes to chasing the target, Meg Lanning and Shafali finished it in style in just 7.1 overs with Shafali registering the second fastest fifty of the WPL.

Delhi Capitals will next face Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 13. On the other hand, Gujarat Giants will lock horns with Mumbai Indians on March 14.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

