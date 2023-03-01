WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians announce captain and coaching staff for inaugural edition

Follow us on Image Source : MUMBAI INDIANS/TWITTER Harmanpreet Kaur named as MI skipper

The inaugural season of the Women's Premier League is set to kick-start on the 4th of March with five teams competing for the title. The Mumbai Indians franchise, on Wednesday, announced its captain and coaching staff for the upcoming season.

Team India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur who have recently registered a milestone to become the first cricketer to play 150 T20Is is set to lead the Mumbai camp. Harmanpreet is an Arjuna Awardee and has a good winning record. She also holds the record for the highest-ever individual score (171 runs) in a knockout game in a Women's World Cup match

Mumbai Indians' coaching team includes Charlotte Edwards (Head Coach), Jhulan Goswami (Bowling Coach and Mentor), Devieka Palshikaar (Batting Coach), and Lydia Greenway (Fielding Coach).

"We are thrilled to have Harmanpreet as the captain of Mumbai Indians’ first-ever women’s cricket team. As the national captain, she has led the Indian Women’s team to some of their most exciting wins. And I am sure that with Charlotte and Jhulan’s support, she will inspire our MI women’s team to play their best cricket, display a sense of pride, and bring even more glory to women in sports," Nita Ambani said.

"We are so looking forward to the beginning of this new chapter for MI! I can’t wait to see our girls play the fearless and entertaining MI brand of cricket that our fans adore. More power to Harmanpreet and the entire MI team on this exciting journey ahead!” she added.

Four out of the five teams participating have declared their captains and they are as follows:

RCB: Smriti Mandhana

GG: Beth Mooney

UPW: Alyssa Healy

MI: Harmanpreet Kaur

DC: Yet to announce

Mumbai is set to play their opening game against Gujarat Giants on the 4th of March at the DY Patil Stadium.

Mumbai Indians squad for WPL:

Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Isabelle Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Humairaa Kaazi, Priyanka Bala, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, and Jintimani Kalita.

