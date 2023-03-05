WPL 2023: I hope tournament inspires many young girls to follow their dreams and take up sports – Nita Ambani

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Nita Ambani celebrates during MI vs GG match

Mumbai Indians women registered victory in the opening match of the Women's Premier League as they thrashed Gujarat Giants by 143 runs on Saturday. Mumbai skipper Harmanpreet Kaur played brilliantly to score 65 runs off just 30 balls and powered her side to set a target of 208 runs. Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani expressed that she hopes the WPL becomes an inspiration for young girls.

Nita Ambani said that WPL’s opening day was an unforgettable event. “It is an iconic day and an iconic moment for women in sports. It’s so thrilling to be a part of the WPL,” she said.

She also hoped that the WPL will help a lot more women take sports and make a career in sports, while also praising the atmosphere. Nita Ambani said, “I hope this inspires young girls across the country to take up sports, realise their dream and follow their hearts.”

Batting first, the Mumbai Indians team scored 207 runs at the loss of 4 wickets. In response, the Gujarat team got bundled out for only 64 runs. Harmanpreet Kaur had an important contribution to Mumbai's victory as she had a strike rate of 216.67 in the match and smashed 14 fours. She was also adjudged player of the match for the game.

She also gave a huge shout-out to all the fans who turned and acknowledged their presence. “It was wonderful to see so many people in the stadium, both men and women coming out in large numbers to support the women’s team." She also shared a special message for the team’s fan army, the MI Paltan, saying, “Let’s just support our girls and more power to them. I wish all the teams the very best for this inaugural tournament."

