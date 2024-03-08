Friday, March 08, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. WPL 2023: Fifty and hat-trick from Deepti Sharma boost UP Warriorz to 1-run win against Delhi Capitals

WPL 2023: Fifty and hat-trick from Deepti Sharma boost UP Warriorz to 1-run win against Delhi Capitals

The top Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma recorded another crucial fifty to help struggling UP Warriorz post 138 while batting first against table-toppers Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League 2024 game on Friday.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: March 08, 2024 23:05 IST
Deepti Sharma
Image Source : PTI Deepti Sharma vs Delhi Capitals in the WPL game on March 8, 2024

The ace all-rounder Deepti Sharma produced a memorable performance to boost UP Warriorz to a 1-run win against Delhi Capitals in the crucial Women's Premier League 2024 game on Friday.

Deepti top-scored with 59 runs off 48 balls to help UP Warriorz post 138 batting first and then took a hat-trick to bowl out Delhi Capitals on 137. A win kept UP Warriorz alive in the race for the knockout qualification with six points in seven games. 

Captain Meg Lanning kept the game in favour of Delhi for the majority of the time with her fourth fifty of the season. But Deepti Sharma's two big wickets in the 19th over paved the way for the Warriorz's comeback followed by a match-winning three-wicket heroics from Grace Harris in the 20th over. 

Alyssa Healy won the toss and recalled Tahlia McGrath who replaced Chamari Athapaththu in the playing eleven. South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp missed the game for Delhi and was replaced by Annabel Sutherland. 

UP Warriorz Playing XI: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Gouher Sultana, Saima Thakor

Related Stories
Centuries by Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma put India on top of England in Dharamsala Test

Centuries by Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma put India on top of England in Dharamsala Test

Ravichandran Ashwin registers duck in his 100th Test match to concede unwanted record

Ravichandran Ashwin registers duck in his 100th Test match to concede unwanted record

'Connect for players and fans': Virat Kohli shares his 'absolute love' for IPL ahead of 2024 edition

'Connect for players and fans': Virat Kohli shares his 'absolute love' for IPL ahead of 2024 edition

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Titas Sadhu

More to follow...

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement