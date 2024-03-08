WPL 2023: Fifty and hat-trick from Deepti Sharma boost UP Warriorz to 1-run win against Delhi Capitals

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Deepti Sharma vs Delhi Capitals in the WPL game on March 8, 2024

The ace all-rounder Deepti Sharma produced a memorable performance to boost UP Warriorz to a 1-run win against Delhi Capitals in the crucial Women's Premier League 2024 game on Friday.

Deepti top-scored with 59 runs off 48 balls to help UP Warriorz post 138 batting first and then took a hat-trick to bowl out Delhi Capitals on 137. A win kept UP Warriorz alive in the race for the knockout qualification with six points in seven games.

Captain Meg Lanning kept the game in favour of Delhi for the majority of the time with her fourth fifty of the season. But Deepti Sharma's two big wickets in the 19th over paved the way for the Warriorz's comeback followed by a match-winning three-wicket heroics from Grace Harris in the 20th over.

Alyssa Healy won the toss and recalled Tahlia McGrath who replaced Chamari Athapaththu in the playing eleven. South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp missed the game for Delhi and was replaced by Annabel Sutherland.

UP Warriorz Playing XI: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Gouher Sultana, Saima Thakor

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Titas Sadhu

