World Giants vs Asia Lions, Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch LLC 2023 match?

The sixth and final league game of the ongoing edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) will be played between World Giants and Asia Lions. Both teams have won two matches in three outings so far with the Giants sitting pretty at the top of the table. A lot is at stake in this game as the winner will make it to the final straightaway while the other team will face India Maharajas in the Eliminator.

Ahead of the encounter, here are the live-streaming details of the match:

When will World Giants vs Asia Lions, 6th match of LLC take place?

The sixth match of LLC 2023 between World Giants and Asia Lions will take place on March 16, Thursday.

Where will World Giants vs Asia Lions Match take place in LLC?

The match between World Giants and Asia LIons is scheduled to take place at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha.

At what time will World Giants vs Asia Lions match start?

The World Giants vs Asia Lions match is scheduled to commence at 8 PM IST.

Where can we watch the live streaming of World Giants vs Asia Lions match online?

The fans can live stream the World Giants vs Asia Lions match on Disney + Hotstar and Fancode.

Full Squads:

World Giants: Aaron Finch (C), Lendl Simmons, Eoin Morgan, Ross Taylor, Chris Gayle, Hashim Amla, Paul Collingwood, Ricardo Powell, Kevin O Brien, Shane Watson, Albie Morkel, Jacques Kallis, Samit Patel, Tino Best, Morne van Wyk, Monty Panesar, Morne Morkel, Brett Lee, Chris Mpofu.

Asia Lions: Misbah-ul-Haq, Asghar Afghan, Upul Tharanga, Mohammad Hafeez, Paras Khadka, Rajin Saleh, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Shahid Afridi (C), Isuru Udana, Abdul Razzaq, Muttiah Muralitharan, Shoaib Akhtar, Abdur Razzak, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Amir.

Latest Cricket News