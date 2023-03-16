IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: Pitch report to records, here's all you need to know about Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER @SUNILJOSHI Wankhede Stadium - Pitch Report

After the hardly fought 4-match Test series, India and Australia are set to move on to the 50-over format. The two teams will take on each other in a 3-match series starting March 17. Before we deep dive into all the action, here is everything you need to know about the venue of the game - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Pitch Report

Batting paradise and a graveyard for bowlers. There, that's how one would define the Wankhede surface. The fact the stadium is one of the smallest in the country doesn't help the case of bowlers either.

The average 1st innings total in Wankhede is 240, which drops down to 201 in the 2nd innings. These scores don't really reflect the true nature of the surface as off late, it has been nothing short of a highway.

Will Toss Matter?

No. Out of 27 internationals played here, 13 have been won by the team batting first and 14 by the one chasing. So, the numbers aren't really skewed in anyone's favour. However, any captain winning the toss would want to chase as the deck usually gets better and better as the game progresses.

Basic Stats

Total matches: 27

Matches won batting first: 13

Matches won bowling first: 14

Average Stats

Average 1st Inns scores: 240

Average 2nd Inns scores: 201

Score Stats

Highest total recorded: 438/4 (50 Ov) by RSA vs IND

Lowest total recorded: 79/10 (27.1 Ov) by INDW vs AUSW

Highest score chased: 284/4 (49 Ov) by NZ vs IND

Lowest score defended: 192/9 (50 Ov) by WI vs IND

India's Record At Wankhede

Matches: 19

Won: 10

Lost: 9

Highest Score: 299

Lowest Score: 165

Full Squads

India's squad for ODI series: Rohit Sharma (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat, Washington Sundar, Suryakumar Yadav.

*Rohit unavailable for 1st ODI. Hardik Pandya to lead in his absence

Australia's squad for ODI series: Steve Smith (c) Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

