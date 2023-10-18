World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli tops fielding impact chart, leads Root, Warner with highest rating points

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli vs Pakistan in World Cup 2023 on October 14 in Ahmedabad

ICC highlighted Virat Kohli's impressive impact during India's wins in their first three World Cup 2023 matches after each team's three games in the tournament. Kohli leads the fielding impact chart released by the ICC and is closely followed by England's Joe Root and Australia's David Warner.

Kohli picked up two catches against Australia during India's opening game in the tournament on October 8 and one against Afghanistan in the second game in Delhi. The legendary batter leads the fielding chart for India with three catches in three innings and has the best impact on the field as well.

The former captain has been excellent with a bat for India with 156 runs in three innings with the help of two fifties so far and has been further impressive with his fielding efforts. Kohli has the best rating points in the fielding impact for saving runs as well. He has collected 22.30 rating points from three innings while England's Joe Root has 21.73 point ratings. Root took four catches against Afghanistan and has taken 24 catches in ODI World Cup matches so far.

David Warner also challenges Kohli in the fielding impact chart with 21.32 rating points having taken joint-highest five catches in three innings in the tournament. Ishan Kishan is the only other Indian in the top ten list with rating points of 13.00 from two innings.

Players Rating Points Virat Kohli 22.30 Joe Root 21.73 David Warner 21.32 Devon Conway 15.54 Shadab Khan 15.13 Glenn Maxwell 15.00 Rahmat Shah 13.77 Mitchell Santner 13.28 Fakhar Zaman 13.01 Ishan Kishan 13.00

Meanwhile, Kohli surpassed Anil Kumble's tally of 17 catches to become India's highest catch-taker in the ODI World Cup history with 17 picks. Kohli is the fourth player in the list of most catches in the ODI World Cup after Sanath Jayasuriya (18), Joe Root (24) and Ricky Ponting (28).

