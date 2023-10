Follow us on Image Source : STAR SPORTS/ SCREENGRAB Virat Kohli and Naveen ul Haq

Virat Kohli and Naveen ul Haq buried their IPL rivalry as they shared a heartwarming moment together in the middle of the Arun Jaitley Stadium during India's clash against Afghanistan on Wednesday, October 11. The duo was engaged in a warm exchange which was followed by a side hug that saw the whole stadium erupt in joy and cheer the moment as it unfolded.

Their reconciliation has brought a sweet end to what started off as a bitter on-field rivalry.

Watch the video:

More to follow...

