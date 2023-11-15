World Cup 2023: Shreyas Iyer takes Wankhede by storm with 67-ball hundred against New Zealand

Follow us on Image Source : AP Shreyas Iyer vs New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium

India managed to register 397 runs on the scoreboard after sensational hundreds from Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer against New Zealand in the World Cup 2023 on Sunday, November 15. After Kohli's record-laden 50th ODI century, Iyer brought his second consecutive World Cup century by smashing a storming hundred at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

The 28-year-old in-form batter scored a 66-ball hundred to push India towards a big total. Shreyas became the first-ever Indian cricketer to score 500-plus runs in a debut World Cup edition and also became the second player after Rohit Sharma to score back-to-back hundreds in ODI World Cup history.

Shreyas is enjoying his best form in ODIs with three fifties and two hundreds in this World Cup. He scored a brilliant hundred against Netherlands in the previous game to bring his first-ever century in the tournament history and now added another one to set multiple milestones.

Most runs on debut ODI World Cup:

Rachin Ravindra - 565 runs in 9 innings, 2023 Jonny Bairstow - 532 runs in 11 innings, 2019 Shreyas Iyer - 522 runs in 10 innings, 2023

Shreyas Iyer also set a new world record to score the most runs while playing at the no.4 or below position in World Cup history.

Most runs from no.4 or below batting position:

Shreyas Iyer - 522 runs, 2023 Scott Styris - 499 runs, 2007 AB de Villiers - 482 runs, 2015 Ben Stokes - 465 runs in 2019

New Zealand Playing XI: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Mark Chapman, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

