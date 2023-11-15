World Cup 2023: India secure final berth, Mohammed Shami, Kohli-Iyer help Men in Blue break Kiwi jinx

Follow us on Image Source : AP Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami vs New Zealand on November 15

India recorded a thumping 70-run win over New Zealand to reach the finals of the ICC World Cup 2023 on Sunday, November 15. Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer's hundred boosted India to 397 runs while batting first and then a seven-wicket haul from in-form Mohammed Shami boosted India to a huge win in the first semifinal.

The Men in Blue ended their knockout curse against the Kiwis to register their maiden win. India continued their dominance in the tournament with a record-straight 10th win with another all-round performance but the Kiwis put up a remarkable fight to entertain the crowd at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Rohit Sharma won the crucial toss and elected to bat first with both teams remaining unchanged. Rohit produced another quick start with a 71-run stand for the opening wicket with Shubman Gill. Rohit's quickfire 47 runs put India in rhythm and then remarkable knocks from Shubman Gill, Kohli and Iyer provided India a big total.

Gill scored 80* off just 66 balls before getting retired hurt but a 160-run stand between Kohli and Iyer proved a difference at Wankhede Stadium. Iyer smashed a 67-ball hundred to continue his rich form while Kohli stole the limelight again by bringing his record-breaking 50th ODI hundred. Kohli top-scored with 117 runs off 113 balls and KL Rahul added crucial 39* runs off 20 balls in the closing stages.

Chasing a record target, the Kiwis lost both openers Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra with just 39 runs on the scoreboard. But Daryl Mitchell and captain Kane Williamson put New Zealand alive in the chase with a sensational 181-run stand for the third wicket.

Williamson scored 69 runs off 73 balls before getting dismissed by Mohammed Shami in the 33rd over. Shami removed Tom Latham in the same over to end New Zealand's momentum and put India ahead in the game for the rest of the game.

Mitchell kept New Zealand's slim hopes alive by smashing 134 runs off 119 balls, the highest individual score in the history of the World Cup semifinal. But once again Shami rose to the occasion to dismiss Mitchell in the 46th over. Shami removed Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson in the 49th over to put the Kiwis out of their misery. Shami took a stunning seven wickets to make the biggest impact and also bagged the Player of the Match award.

New Zealand Playing XI: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Mark Chapman, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

