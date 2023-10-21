Saturday, October 21, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. World Cup 2023: India face double injury scare ahead of crucial game against New Zealand

World Cup 2023: India face double injury scare ahead of crucial game against New Zealand

Suryakumar Yadav was hit on his right forearm during the training session at Dharamsala's HPCA Stadium while the wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan suffered a honey bee bite while batting in the nets on Saturday ahead of the big game against New Zealand.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: October 21, 2023 22:15 IST
Suryakumar Yadav
Image Source : PTI Suryakumar Yadav during a training session in Dharamsala on Oct 21, 2023

In a major development ahead of India's World Cup 2023 game against New Zealand, the star batter Suryakumar Yadav suffered a minor hand injury during the training session in Dharamsala on Saturday, October 20. Suryakumar was reportedly hit on his right forearm during a throwdown session while Ishan Kishan was bitten by a honey bee while batting in the nets.

India will be without their star all-rounder Hardik Pandya for the New Zealand game and both Suryakumar and Ishan Kishan are in contention to replace him. But now the management is dealing with two fresh injury blows and is yet to provide any official updates on the players' availability. The PTI reports that Suryakumar was hit on his forearm by the team's throwdown specialist Raghu but the player was cooled down quickly with ice packs.

Meanwhile, Ishan was bitten by a honey bee on the back of his neck while batting in the nets but the youngster managed to thwart off any serious issue. He batted for a considerable time before the bite and is expected to make a swift recovery before the game against New Zealand.

Both Suryakumar and Ishan are now doubtful for the New Zealand game and that limits India's batting options to replace Hardik. Spin all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin and experienced pacer Mohammed Shami also remain in contention if India go with an extra bowling specialist. 

India World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (ruled out due to injury)

New Zealand World Cup squad: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips (wk), Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham, Kane Williamson (ruled out due to injury)

Related Stories
World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka register their first win beating Netherlands by five wickets

World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka register their first win beating Netherlands by five wickets

IND vs NZ, World Cup 2023: Head-to-head record in ODIs, New Zealand dominate in WC encounters

IND vs NZ, World Cup 2023: Head-to-head record in ODIs, New Zealand dominate in WC encounters

ENG vs SA, World Cup 2023: Klaasen's 61-ball hundred guides South Africa to record-breaking win

ENG vs SA, World Cup 2023: Klaasen's 61-ball hundred guides South Africa to record-breaking win

More to follow...

(Inputs from PTI)

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News