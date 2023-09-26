Sri Lanka announce Dasun Shanaka-led squad for World Cup 2023; suffer huge setback with Hasaranga ruled out

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled out of World Cup 2023

Sri Lanka, one of the two teams, yet to announce their World Cup squad, finally named the 15-member side for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Dasun Shanaka will continue to lead the side, which will be without two of their key bowlers Dushmantha Chameera and Wanindu Hasaranga. The other injured players Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka and Lahiru Kumara have all been named in the squad.

Hasaranga has been ruled out of the World Cup owing to a grade three hamstring tear. Hasaranga was ruled out of the Asia Cup following a thigh strain sustained during the Lanka Premier League (LPL). SLC was hopeful of the spin all-rounder's participation in the World Cup but had also warned that he could be out of action for three months and the latter seems more likely this time around.

Chameer too continued to be on the sidelines as Kasun Rajitha and Matheesha Pathirana will take the pace-bowling duties alongside skipper Shanaka and the returning duo of Kumara and Madushanka. Pramod Madushan, who was part of the Asia Cup squad has missed out. Wicketkeeper batter Kusal Mendis has been named the vice-captain with veteran Kusal Perera being the backup wicketkeeping option.

With Hasaranga ruled out, Dunith Wellalage is set to play a key role in Sri Lanka's World Cup campaign that will begin in Delhi on Saturday, October 7 against South Africa. Before the main tournament begins, Sri Lanka is scheduled to play two warm-up games against Bangladesh on September 29 and Afghanistan on October 3, both in Guwahati.

Sri Lanka squad for World Cup 2023: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc), Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka

Travelling reserve: Chamika Karunaratne

