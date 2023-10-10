World Cup 2023: Centurion Kusal Mendis suffers cramps following record-breaking knock, taken to hospital

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Kusal Mendis during ODI World Cup 2023.

Sri Lanka's star wicketkeeper batter Kusal Mendis was rushed to hospital after the right-handed batter suffered cramps upon returning from the field following his record-breaking century against Pakistan at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday, October 10.

Sri Lanka Cricket took to 'X' to provide the update and captioned the post - "Kusal Mendis was taken to the hospital after the player suffered cramps upon returning from the field after his brilliant knock of 122 runs from 77 balls in the ongoing game vs. Pakistan.

Dushan Hemantha is on the field for Mendis, while Sadeera Samarawickrama has taken over the wicketkeeping duties in the absence of Mendis."

Mendis was in ominous touch during his stay in the middle as he smashed the fastest ton for Sri Lanka in ODI World Cup history. He reached the three-figure mark in just 65 balls and overtook Sri Lanka's legendary batter Kumar Sangakkara who previously held the record.

Sangakkara had powered his way to a ton against England off just 70 balls during the 2015 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The match also witnessed a record ton from Sadeera who became the fifth-fastest centurion for the Lankan Lions in ODI World Cup history (in terms of balls faced).

Mendis' knock was the catalyst that aided Sri Lanka's batting acceleration and helped them scale 344 in their 50 overs. His innings was studded with 14 fours and six sixes and came at a mind-boggling strike rate of 158.44. Mendis seems to be in red-hot form as the 28-year-old batter scored a quick-fire 76 in a losing cause against South Africa in Sri Lanka's opening fixture of the ODI World Cup and just picked it up from where he had left off against the Proteas at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

