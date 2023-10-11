Wednesday, October 11, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. World Cup 2023: Ahmedabad police nabs four people selling fake India-Pakistan tickets

World Cup 2023: Ahmedabad police nabs four people selling fake India-Pakistan tickets

Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium hosted the ICC World Cup 2023 opening clash on October 5 and next host a high-voltage India vs Pakistan game on coming Saturday. The BCCI recently made 14,000 extra tickets available for the India-Pakistan clash and is set to announce more due to high fan demand.

Reported By : Nirnay Kapoor Edited By : Sumeet Kavthale
New Delhi
Updated on: October 11, 2023 16:24 IST
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Image Source : AP Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad police arrested four individuals for attempting to sell fake tickets for the India vs Pakistan crucial match on Wednesday, October 11. Two cricket rivals are set to clash in the high-voltage ICC World Cup 2023 fixture at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on October 14 and the authorities are keeping a close eye on illegal parties ahead of a sold-out game. 

The sale of original tickets on the black market for big games is no hidden secret but some groups are attempting to duplicate the match passes to dupe cricket fans. Ahmedabad crime branch busted a similar racket on Wednesday and also apprehended four people with 150 duplicate tickets. Police revealed that the arrested individuals were luring fans through social media platforms and appealed to the public to verify tickets through the BCCI's security features.

"Ahmedabad crime branch has arrested four accused in the ticket (India-Pakistan World Cup match) duplicating case. Jaimin Prajapati is the main accused. He along with Kush Meena and Rajveer Thakur printed duplicate tickets. We have captured 150 tickets. They gave 50 tickets to one client we have also captured that. A total of 200 tickets have been captured. After selling 50 tickets they got Rs 3 lakhs and it has been captured too. In the original ticket, there are 4 security features, that have been declared by the BCCI too... They sold tickets through social media platforms," DCP Crime Branch Chaitanya Mandlik told ANI.

Police have also released guidelines to identify the authenticity of the tickets through the following four security features that are also described on the passes. 

Related Stories
Virat Kohli climbs to 7th position, Babar Azam on the verge of losing his No.1 spot in ICC rankings

Virat Kohli climbs to 7th position, Babar Azam on the verge of losing his No.1 spot in ICC rankings

BCCI to release more tickets for IND vs PAK and IND vs BAN matches today - Know how to book

BCCI to release more tickets for IND vs PAK and IND vs BAN matches today - Know how to book

Jasprit Bumrah imitates Marcus Rashford's celebration after dismissing Ibrahim Zadran | WATCH

Jasprit Bumrah imitates Marcus Rashford's celebration after dismissing Ibrahim Zadran | WATCH

India Tv - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Image Source : APNarendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

  • Dynamic Color-Infused Paper: Tickets utilize dynamic color-infused paper that reveals a distinct pink hue when the ticket is subjected to minor tearing or tampering.
  • Tamper-Evident Void Indicator: A tamper-evident void feature is incorporated into the ticket, making any alteration readily visible.
  • Microscopic Security Lanes: Microscopic security lanes are discreetly integrated, only discernible with the aid of a magnifying glass, further enhancing the ticket's authenticity.
  • Personalized Barcode: Each ticket is equipped with a personalized barcode, serving as a unique identifier and a reliable means of verification, ensuring your entry is legitimate.

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News