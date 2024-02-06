'Won't be satisfied until we win the World Cup': Sarfaraz Khan's brother Musheer says ahead of semifinal vs SA

Follow us on Image Source : ICC Musheer Khan

Sarfaraz Khan's brother Musheer Khan has set the U19 World Cup stage on fire. The 18-year-old youngster is the leading run-scorer in the ongoing edition of the tournament and has also struck two centuries. The Men in Blue are the reigning champions of the tournament and are aiming to defend their crown for the first time despite being the most successful side.

The tournament's leading run-scorer Musheer is happy with his performances but says that he won't be satisfied until the team wins the World Cup. "Since we started playing the tournament, it was only about winning the World Cup and that's what we are focussing on. I only want to do well for the team and take the results as they come," Musheer told the ICC.

"I am happy with my performances but I won't be satisfied until we win the World Cup. As far as being the highest run-getter, I don't really want to think about it," he added.

'I have learnt a lot from Sarfaraz': Musheer

The 18-year-old star also said that he has learnt a lot from his elder brother Sarfaraz Khan. "I have learnt a lot from Sarfaraz – right from how he bats to how he is always thinking about winning the game for his team to how he builds his innings," he said.

Sarfaraz is a little away from fulfilling his dream of an India debut as he is in the squad for the England Test series. The star batter kept looking for runs and impressed in the India A vs England Lions fixtures. "Even as he was knocking on the doors of the Indian team, his focus was always on scoring runs and on the process without worrying about the result. My focus too is on the process.

“The first thing he told me (before the U19 World Cup) was that there is no bigger pride than playing for India. He told me to enjoy myself on the field and whenever I get a chance – be it with the bat or ball – you have to pull the team up in any situation and win the game. He told me to play with all my heart because you are representing the country,” he added.