Women's T20 WC: Harmanpreet Kaur thanks fans for support in India's journey, looks to make strong comeback

Women's T20 World Cup: The Indian women's team came agonisingly close to beating defending champions Australia in the first semifinal of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023. Led by a scintillating effort from captain Harmanpreet Kaur, India almost got over the line but fell short by 5 runs. Kaur, who got out in an unfortunate manner has now thanked the fans for supporting the team in their journey.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian captain wrote, "This is for all our fans across the globe who have supported us throughout this World Cup. I thank you for believing in our journey. I know as a cricket fan it’s sad to see your team lose. All I can say is that we will come back strongly and put a great show out there."

Harmanpreet Kaur led India's charge along with Jemimah Rodrigues in India's 173-run chase. The duo stitched a 69-run stand for the 4th wicket after the loss of three early wickets. The two players were taking the match away from Australia but the Aussies managed to get Rodrigues before an unfortunate bat-stuck run out of Kaur. Notably, after the loss, Kaur had reacted to the incident, stating that she was looking to take the innings until the end.

"Sometimes it happens. I have seen many times in cricket when batters are taking a single like that and sometimes the bat is stuck there," Harmanpreet explained to the press after the match."It was unlucky, but I don't think it was a mistake by a schoolgirl, because we are mature enough, we are playing international cricket. "Obviously I will take that, and we were unlucky today, though there are some things we need to improve. "It was definitely a disappointment because the way I was batting, maybe that was the only chance I could get out, otherwise, the way I was hitting the ball, I was taking this inning until the end," she added.

