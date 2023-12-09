Women's Premier League updated squads: How all five teams stack up after WPL 2024 auction?

Follow us on Image Source : WPL Mumbai Indians squad during WPL 2023

Women's Premier League 2024 player auction concluded with all five teams filling all available slots on Saturday, December 9. Indian uncapped players Kahsvee Gautam and Vrinda Dinesh bagged the mega deals but fans also witnessed veteran stars Devika Vaidya, Chamari Athapaththu and Deandra Dottin going unsold.

The experienced Indian cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy was snapped by Gujarat Giants in the acceleration round after going unsold in the main round. Champions Mumbai Indians signed the former UP Warriorz pacer Shabnim Ismail for INR 1.2 crore while Delhi Capitals broke the bank to sign Australian all-rounder Annabel Sutherland for INR 2.0 crore.

Teams showed more interest in young cricketers with Phoebe Litchfield, Kahsvee Gautam and Vrinda Dinesh witnessing a bidding war in Mumbai. Gujarat Giants signed Phoebe Litchfield for INR 1 crore while Gujarat Giants beat UP Warriorz to sign Kashvee, the 20-year-old Indian all-rounder, for INR 2.0 crore. UP Warriorz did manage to sign an exciting prospect Vrindra Dinesh for INR 1.3 crore.

Royal Challengers Bangalore made no big deals but brilliantly snapped Australia's Georgia Wareham for a base price of INR 40 lakh. RCB also signed overseas stars Sophie Molineux and Kate Cross for base prices and spent INR 60 lakh to sign the veteran Indian spinner Ekta Bist.

Delhi Capitals Squad:

Retained Players: Meg Lanning* (c), Alice Capsey*, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen*, Laura Harris*, Marizanne Kapp*, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu

New Signings: Annabel Sutherland, Aparna Mondal, Ashwani Kumari

Mumbai Indians Squad:

Retained Players: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr*, Chloe Tryon*, Hayley Matthews*, Humairaa Kaazi, Isabelle Wong*, Jintimani Kalita, Natalie Sciver*, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia

New Signings: Shabnim Ismail, S Sanjana, Amandeep Kaur, Fatima Jaffer, Keerthana Balakrishnan

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad:

Retained Players: Smriti Mandhana (c), Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry*, Heather Knight*, Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Sophie Devine*

New Signings: Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht, Shubha Satheesh, Sabbineni Meghana, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux

UP Warriorz Squad:

Retained Players: Alyssa Healy* (c), Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris*, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell*, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, S. Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone*, Tahlia Mcgrath*

New Signings: Danni Wyatt, Vrinda Dinesh, Poonam Khemnar, Saima Thakor, Gouher Sultana

Gujarat Giants Squad:

Retained Players: Beth Mooney* (c), Ashleigh Gardner*, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt*, Shabnam Shakil, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwer

New Signings: Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Trisha Poojitha, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Lauren Cheatle, Kathryn Bryce, Mannat Kashyap, Veda Krishnamurthy, Tarannum Pathan

Latest Cricket News