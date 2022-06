Women's ODI Rankings: Mithali maintains 7th spot; Mandhana remains at 9th

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mithali Raj during an event. (File Photo)

Mithali Raj continued to maintain her seventh position while opener Smriti Mandhana remained in the ninth position, according to the latest ICC Women's ODI batting rankings.

In the rankings released on Australia's Alyssa Healy continued to lead the rankings chart followed by England's Natalie Sciver. Both the batters had a superb show at the Women's World Cup held in New Zealand earlier this year.

Veteran Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami also continued to be on the fifth position in the bowling list. Veteran Pakistan opener Sidra Ameen has reaped rewards for her memorable series against Sri Lanka, that saw her make a big leap in the latest batting chart.

Sidra scored 218 runs in the series at an impressive average of 72.66, including a match-winning 123 in the second ODI game against the Lankans. The 30-year-old has now moved up 19 places to a career-best 35th position.

Sri Lankan skipper Chamari Athapaththu also made a notable progress, climbing six spots to be placed at the 23rd position. The 32-year-old had scored 101 in the second ODI against Pakistan and totalled 142 in the three-match series.

The bowling rankings was led by Englishwomen Sophie Ecclestone, while South African Shabnim Ismail, and Australia's Jess Jonassen took the second and third positions respectively.

