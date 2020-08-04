Going to miss fans in Delhi but will give our best for upcoming season, says Shreyas Iyer

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Delhi Capitals' captain Shreyas Iyer has said that while the side will miss the fans in Delhi, they will give their best to make it a 'truly memorable' campaign in IPL 2020.

Looking forward to the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer said amid the challenging times put forward by the COVID-19 pandemic, it was one of the best news that they have heard in a long time.

The IPL 2020, which was slated to be held in March, will now be played in the United Arab Emirates, owing to the COVID-19 situation in India. The tournament will be held from September 19-November 10 across three venues - Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

Iyer, who captained the side to a creditable third-place finish in what was a memorable 2019, said: "In the challenging times that our world is going through, there's no doubt that the news of the IPL happening is one of the best things we've all heard in a long time."

"We are definitely going to miss our Delhi fans in the stadium, they were a crucial part of our success last year. I can't wait to assemble with my teammates soon, especially those who are new to the Delhi Capitals side, and give our very best in making the upcoming season a truly memorable one," he added.

Speaking on the commencement of the new season, team co-owner and chairman Parth Jindal said: "There is no doubt that the news of the IPL taking place has come as a breath of fresh air for all of us. The fact that the IPL is going to be conducted amidst such challenging times is another testament to the BCCI and to IPL's global standing as one of the top leagues amongst all sports in the world."

"The number of people who have expressed delight is remarkable and we all at DC are looking forward to giving it our all for our fans to bring the trophy to Delhi this season. IPL truly has the power to lift the morale of our country as we fight the COVID pandemic and I for one am delighted that IPL 2020 is being conducted," he added.

Dhiraj Malhotra, CEO, Delhi Capitals, said he believes the upcoming edition of the tournament will be a significant one.

"It's never an easy decision to have to host an Indian Premier League outside India. However, given the current circumstances, I believe this is going to be a very significant edition of the tournament, not just for the league, but the sport of cricket itself.

"The UAE has played host to some IPL matches earlier, and I'm sure that experience will come in handy, even though the challenges will be very different this time around. I'm confident all measures will be taken for 100 per cent safe conduct of the tournament." he said.

