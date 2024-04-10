Why is David Miller not playing in RR vs GT IPL 2024 clash?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI David Miller

Gujarat Titans will aiming to return to winning ways as they face the in-form Rajasthan Royals in the 24th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. But they will have to make do without their key player David Miller who is missing their third consecutive match. The left-hander has been key for the Titans not only this season but in the last two years.

But Miller sustained an injury and Kane Williamson hinted a couple of games ago that they might miss him for a week or two. Accordingly, the cricketer is still not playing and going by pacer Spencer Johnson's update, the middle-order batter might just get fit in time for their next clash against Delhi Capitals.

Meanwhile, the toss didn't happen on time due to rain and when it happened Gujarat Titans won the toss and elected to bowl first in Jaipur. Matthew Wade replaced Kane Williamson while Abhinav Manohar came in for B Sharath.

"We Will bowl first," Shubman Gill said after winning the toss. "In case rain is in play, you want to chase things down. Not easy to set up a playing XI when your main players are injured. Couple of changes - Matthew Wade comes in for Kane. Manohar comes in for Sharath. In past couple of games we were in brilliant position. It's just about finishing the crunch situations. Batting part is easy. When I'm batting I don't think about captaincy. While captaining, you want to give players confidence."

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Matthew Wade (wk), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma.

GT impact players: BR Sharath, Shahrukh Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Manav Suthar, Sai Kishore.

RR impact players: Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Shubham Dubey, Keshav Maharaj, Navdeep Saini.

More to follow...