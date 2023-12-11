Who is Shoaib Bashir? Know everything about England's 20-year-old spinner picked for India tour

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shoaib Bashir plays for Somerset in domestic cricket

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced England's 16-member squad for the upcoming tour of India where the team will play five Test matches starting from January 25. This is the first series for the Brits since Stuart Broad announced his retirement from international cricket even as three uncapped players - Gus Atkinson, Tom Hartley and Shoaib Bashir - have been included in the squad.

While Atkinson and Hartley have played international cricket before, Bashir, the 20-year-old of-spinner, has got his maiden England call-up. The young cricketer has impressed many in the country during his short first-class career having made his debut only last year for Somerset. He has picked 10 wickets so far in six matches with 3/67 being his best effort. Despite not picking many wickets, Bashir impressed many with his variations as he troubled experienced batters during the County season.

As far as his short career is concerned, apart from six FC matches, he has accounted for seven List A and five T20 matches picking three and four wickets respectively so far. He is yet to make a lasting impact but has been selected in the squad based on the talent. His 25-ball duel with Alastair Cook in June this year also went viral as he created multiple chances while bowling to the left-handed batter.

Shoaib Bashir is known for his variations and it seems that ECB had identified him in the last county season itself. He was picked in England Lions' set up that travelled to the United Arab Emirates for the training camp and might make his debut for England in Tests on India tour. Shoaib will join hands with Hartley, Jack Leach and Rehan Ahmed on India tour hoping to make an impact.

England squad for India tour: Ben Stokes (c), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood

