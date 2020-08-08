'When I look back, I feel would've wanted..': Yuvraj Singh reveals one regret from playing career

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has revealed the one regret from his international playing career.

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh may have played a key role in the side's wins in the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup, but the southpaw has revealed the one regret which remains with from his playing career.

Yuvraj has been one of the key players for India's limited-overs side, emerging as one of the side's greatest match-winners during his time. However, he could never establish himself as a mainstay in the longest format of the game.

He played 40 Test matches for India but failed to make a place in the Indian middle-order, largely due to the presence of stalwarts like Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Sourav Ganguly, among others at the time. He has now opened up on this regret.

“When I look back I feel that I would have wanted more opportunities to play Test cricket. In those days, it was difficult to get a spot amidst star players like Sachin, Rahul, Virender, VVS Laxman, Sourav - who started opening,” Yuvraj told Times Now.

“Landing a spot in the middle-order was difficult. Moreover, compared to today’s generation who get to play ten-plus Test matches, we used to get one or two opportunities. My opportunity came when Sourav retired, but unfortunately, I was diagnosed with cancer and my life took a different turn,” Yuvraj added.

The former Indian cricket had earlier revealed that Virat Kohli supported him when he made his comeback in the side in 2017.

"When I made my comeback, Virat Kohli supported me. Had he not backed me then I wouldn’t have made a comeback. But then it was Dhoni who showed me the correct picture about the 2019 World Cup that selectors are not looking at you,"Yuvraj had told News18.

"He showed me the real picture. He gave me clarity. He did as much as he could."

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage