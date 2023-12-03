West Indies vs England 1st ODI: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium Pitch Report

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shai Hope (left) and Jos Buttler (right).

West Indies are all set to lock horns with England in the first game of the three-match ODI series at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound in Antigua on Sunday, December 3. While the hosts would like to make the most out of the home conditions and take a 1-0 lead, the visitors would want to make a statement after their horrendous World Cup campaign.

England have a fairly young squad which is free of World Cup scars. Skipper Jos Buttler has expressed his intent that the group wants to reclaim its dented glory and hence it wouldn't come as a surprise if they go hard at the Windies in Antigua. Buttler has also mentioned that he has no intentions of moving up the order which means that Will Jacks, Phil Salt and Zack Crawley will form the top-three.

On the other hand, the Shai Hope-led side is also filled with young talent that has impressed the selectors a lot in the domestic circuit. Following the disappointment of not making it to the World Cup, this series is a wonderful opportunity for the Men in Maroon to let the world know that they aren't just pushovers.

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium Pitch Report

The Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua has a track which is slightly on the slower side and therefore it doesn't allow the batters to run away with the game at any stage. The average first innings score at the venue in ODIs is 227 and it comes down to 195 while chasing. Unless the England batters go hell for leather, the game will be dictated by the bowlers.

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium Records and Stats

Total ODI Matches: 35

Matches won batting first: 17

Matches won bowling first: 17

Average first innings score: 227

Average second innings score: 195

Highest total scored: 322/6 by Australia vs West Indies

Highest score chased: 276/5 by West Indies vs Sri Lanka

Lowest total recorded: 105 all out by West Indies women vs England women

Lowest total defended: 168/7 by West Indies vs New Zealand women

Latest Cricket News