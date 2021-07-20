West Indies vs Australia Live Streaming 1st ODI: Watch WI vs AUS Live Online on FanCode

West Indies vs Australia Live Streaming 1st ODI: How to Watch WI vs AUS Live Streaming Online on FanCodeWI vs AUS 1st ODI: After an impressive performance in the T20I series, West Indies now shift their focus towards 50-over cricket. West Indies will host Australia in the 1st ODI of the three-match series at Kensington Oval. While the hosts would look to continue their winning run, the Aussies would try to get back to winning ways, having suffered a 4-1 defeat in the T20I series. Alex Carey will be leading the touring party in Aaron Finch's absence. Here, you can find the full details on when and where to watch West Indies vs Australia Live Streaming 1st ODI. You can watch the WI vs AUS 1st ODI Live Streaming Online on FanCode.
At what time does West Indies vs Australia 1st ODI start?
West Indies vs Australia 1st ODI starts at 12 AM IST.
When is West Indies vs Australia 1st ODI?
West Indies vs Australia 1st ODI will take place on July 21 (Wednesday) in Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados..
How do I watch live streaming of the West Indies vs Australia 1st ODI?
You can watch West Indies vs Australia 1st ODI live cricket streaming match on FanCode in India.
Which TV channels will broadcast West Indies vs Australia 1st ODI?
There is no live television telecast for West Indies vs Australia 1st ODI.
What are the squads for West Indies vs Australia 1st ODI?
West Indies Squad: Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(w), Jason Mohammed, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph, Anderson Phillip, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Shimron Hetmyer
Australia Squad: Josh Philippe, Matthew Wade, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w/c), Ashton Turner, Daniel Christian, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Jason Behrendorff, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa, Ben McDermott, Andrew Tye, Mitchell Swepson, Wes Agar, Riley Meredith