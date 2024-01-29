West Indies legends Brian Lara, Carl Hooper break down in tears as visitors shock Australia at Gabba - WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB West Indies greats Brian Lara and Carl Hooper couldn't control their emotions as the Men in Maroon beat Australia by 8 runs in second Test

West Indies did in Australia what no other team could do - beating the hosts in a day-night Test match. West Indies did what not many teams have done - beat Australia at Gabba. West Indies did not many would have thought they would before the start of the series - compete, forget winning the game. As skipper Kraigg Brathwaite showed his bicep in a response to former Australian cricketer Rodney Hogg, it was more of a statement by the West Indies as a whole that they belong at this level.

Shamar Joseph, who made a statement last week with a wicket of Steve Smith on the first delivery of his Test career, had a bruised toe on Saturday night and was unsure if he will play on Day 4 or not. Joseph was declared fit and the rest is history. A 7-wicket haul against Australia in their own backyard is an achievement not many can boast of, especially in a winning cause.

Joseph running towards the boundary despite a bruised toe and his teammates failing to catch him - that visual conveyed what it meant to those players and the West Indies cricket. Brian Lara, who was on commentary on Fox Cricket hugged Adam Gilchrist and was in tears while admitting that it was one of the biggest days in West Indies cricket.

Carl Hooper, who was working with ABC Sport, too was in tears while soaking in what he just witnessed. The celebration of Brathwaite and Co. was just about celebrating what they had done, something special that the Laras, the Chanderpauls and the Chris Gayles couldn't do - win a Test match in Australia, has happened after 27 years.

The series finished 1-1 level and probably deserved a finale but as Australian skipper Pat Cummins admitted it was a fair result given how both teams played. The two teams will now be involved in three-match ODI series followed by the T20Is.