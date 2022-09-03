'We felt Dinesh Karthik was right choice for us,' says Coach Rahul Dravid on Rishabh Pant's exclusion

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rishabh Pant | File Photo

Rishabh Pant's omission from the game against Pakistan came as a shocker to fans and many cricket pundits. Some believed that this may as well be the sign of things to come for the T20 World Cup. Now, Rahul Dravid, while speaking to the media before the 2nd India-Pakistan match, said that there is no first-choice wicketkeeper in the team or a starting eleven for every single condition.

"There's no first-choice wicketkeeper in the side. We play according to the conditions, situation, opposition and what we feel is the best XI. There's no such thing as first choice playing XI for every single condition.

He said that the team felt Dinesh Karthik was a better option in the opening game against Pakistan. "That will vary. On that day against Pakistan, we felt Dinesh was the right choice for us. But he conceded that it was difficult to leave out Pant." He also added that it is really difficult to leave anyone out, but believed that they have a very good 15-man squad and anyone can play at any time.

"It's very difficult to leave out anyone, but we are focused on picking the best XI. We have a little bit of squad culture in our side who believe that we have a very good squad of XV and anyone can play," India will next take on Pakistan on Sunday, September 4.

India Squad

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel

Pakistan Squad

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali

