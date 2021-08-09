We are proud of you: Kohli, Ashwin to Indian Olympic athletes

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Virat Kohli tweeted to congratulate India's Olympic stars.

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and ace off-spinner R Ashwin congratulated India's Olympic medallists as well as participants in the Tokyo 2020 Games.

India recorded their highest-ever medals tally at an edition of the Olympics -- seven medals -- and managed to win their first gold medal after 13 years.

"Congratulations to all our winners and participants at the Olympics. Winning and losing is a part of sport, but what matters is you gave your best for the nation. We are so proud of you and I wish you all the very best going forward. Jai Hind. [emoticon: flag of India, folded hands]," tweeted Kohli, whose team played out a draw in the first Test in England, along with a collage of medal-winning athletes.

His teammate Ashwin, who missed the first Test, also chipped in with a tweet and a collage.

"A tribute to all the athletes who won medals and brought laurels to our country [emoticon: flag of India] and most importantly to the entire contingent of superstars who tried valiantly [emoticons: folded hands]. We are proud of you. [emoticons: star-struck face]," said Ashwin, who is one of only three Indian spinners to have taken over 400 Test wickets.