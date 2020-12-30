Watch Rohit Sharma gets warm welcome as he joins Indian team in Melbourne

Image Source : VIDEOGRAB- TWITTER/@BCCI In the video, Rohit can be seen exchanging greetings with players.

India star Rohit Sharma has joined the Indian team here after completing his two-week quarantine in Sydney, strengthening the visitors who are in a commanding position after beating Australia in a comprehensive way in the Boxing Day Test.

After recording their lowest Test total (36/9) in the pink-ball, the Indian team, led by stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane, staged a remarkable turnaround to humble Australia by eights wickets and level the four-Test series at the MCG. The third Test at the SCG is scheduled to start from January 7.

"So how was your quarantine, my friend," chief coach Ravi Shastri was heard asking Rohit in a video posted by BCCI. Rohit replied by saying he's feeling younger.

Look who's joined the squad in Melbourne 😀



A warm welcome for @ImRo45 as he joins the team 🤗#TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/uw49uPkDvR — BCCI (@BCCI) December 30, 2020

In the video, Rohit can be seen exchanging greetings with Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj and batting coach Vikram Rathour.

Shastri said the medical team will look at how the player is physically after completing his quarantine before a call is taken on his inclusion in the playing XI for the third Test against Australia in Sydney.

"We will have a chat with him to see where he is placed physically because he has been in quarantine for the last couple of weeks. We'll also see how he feels before we take the call," Shastri had said in the post-match press conference after India's win on Tuesday.

On December 11, the BCCI had announced that the opener cleared the eagerly-watched fitness test at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, paving the way for his departure for Australia ahead of the four-Test series.

Rohit had sustained a hamstring injury during the IPL, which led to him missing the white-ball leg and the first two Tests of the ongoing tour. It remains to be seen who makes way for Rohit from the side that trounced Australia in the second Test.

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar had backed the swashbuckling Mumbaikar to open the batting Mayank Agarwal, with Gill being pushed down to the middle-order. Gavaskar said that Rohit should replace Hanuma Vihari in the batting set-up.

“I will have Mayank – Rohit opening, Gill in the middle order, and Vihari goes out for the third Test,” Gavaskar said while speaking after the conclusion of the second Test on Sony Sports Network.

(With PTI Inputs)