Pakistan U19 vs Zimbabwe U19 Watch Live Streaming Details: How to Watch ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Online, TV

Pakistan will lock horns against Zimbabwe in the 10th Match of the ongoing ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 on Monday. The two sides will play against each other at Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Diego Martin.

Pakistan U19 players will prepare an extra mile as they take on the Zimbabwe colts in their opening game. Emmanuel Bawa's side crushed Papua New Guinea by 228 runs to win their campaign opener.

Match Details

Pakistan U19 vs Zimbabwe U19, 10th Match, Group C

Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Diego Martin

6:30 PM

ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast Details

In India

Star Sports will telecast the ICC U-19 World Cup. You can watch Live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

In Pakistan

In Pakistan, the live telecast will be available on PTV Sports. The live streaming will be available on the PTV app.

In West Indies

In the Caribbean the U-19 World Cup 2022 matches will be available on ESPN Network. The live streaming will be available on the ESPN+ app.

In Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, Gazi TV, T Sports, and BTV will present the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022.

In Sri Lanka

Star Sports and Siyatha TV will provide the live telecast of the U-19 World Cup 2022.

In Australia

In Australia, Kayo TV and Foxtel Network will telecast the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022.

In New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sports Network will live stream the U-19 World Cup 2022.

In the United States and Canada

In the United States, Willow TV will present the live telecast of U19 World Cup 2022.

In the United Kingdom

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Cricket will telecast the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022 matches.

In South Africa

In South Africa, SuperSport will Live telecast the U-19 World Cup 2022 matches.