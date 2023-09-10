WATCH | Mitchell Santner plucks a brilliant catch off Trent Boult to dismiss Jonny Bairstow, watch video

Sunday, September 10, 2023
     
Trent Boult made his comeback in this match and is featuring in the ODI format after almost an year having last played on September 11 in 2022. However, he got his first wicket of Bairstow courtesy of a stunning catch from Mitchell Santner.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Published on: September 10, 2023 19:24 IST
The finalists of the 2019 World Cup, England and New Zealand, are involved in a four-match ODI series so close to yet another World Cup edition. The Kiwis are leading 1-0 in the series and have got off to a fantastic start in the second ODI as well. After opting to bowl first in the 34-over per side encounter, Trent Boult struck first blood only in the third over of the innings and that was only due to Mitchell Santner's superb athleticism.

Boult delivered the inswinger around the middle stump line to which England opener Jonny Bairstow looked to work on the leg-side playing across the line. However, the ball took the leading edge of the bat to fly towards cover where Santner was stationed. The fielder leapt up stunningly to get hold of the travelling ball with only one hand. It was a brilliant effort from Santner as he headlined New Zealand's exceptional fielding yet again. Bairstow couldn't score much in his first outing of the series and departed after mustering six runs off eight balls.

Watch the video:

Meanwhile, Trent Boult showed off his magic with the ball two balls later as he trapped Joe Root in front of the stumps for a two-ball duck. England slumped even further with Ben Stokes throwing his wicket away to Boult again. Matt Henry was the next bowler to pick up a wicket as he sent back Harry Brook who looked completely out of place in testing conditions to leave his team reeling at 28/4 in the 8th over of the innings.

Playing XIs:

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

England (Playing XI): Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Gus Atkinson, Reece Topley

