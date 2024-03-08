WATCH: Kane Williamson walks out to standing ovation at Hagley Oval in his 100th Test against Australia

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Kane Williamson played his 100th Test alongside New Zealand skipper Tim Southee in Christchurch against Australia

Former New Zealand Test captain and the leading run-getter for his nation in the longest format, Kane Williamson is a hugely celebrated and popular cricketer in the country and Friday, March 8 gave another chance for the crowd to celebrate one of the legends of the game. Williamson, who was playing his 100th Test against Australia at Christchurch's Hagley Oval, got a standing ovation from the crowd as he walked out to bat at the fall of Will Young's wicket.

The crowd and even the commentators acknowledged Williamson's achievements as the ex-Test captain has been one of the best and most consistent batters in the format in the modern era.

Watch the video here:

Not just Williamson, the current Test skipper Tim Southee was also playing his 100th Test as the duo celebrated their special day with their kids at the start of the game. It was a beautiful and joyous ceremony to begin the day for two of the legends of the game and New Zealand cricket but not so much as far as cricket was concerned as the day progressed.

Australian bowlers were all over the Kiwi batting line-up as the hosts, already 0-1 behind the series, failed to negotiate some outstanding seam and swing bowling by the visitors. Josh Hazlewood, in particular, was the wrecker-in-chief for Australia as he picked up five wickets helping his side bowl out New Zealand for just 162.

Matt Henry and skipper Southee's cameos, in the end, lifted the hosts to a score in excess of 150, otherwise, the picture could have been even worse with New Zealand losing eight wickets for just 107. Tom Latham, Will Young, Williamson and Tom Blundell got starts but weren't able to convert as the Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Co. proved to be too good.