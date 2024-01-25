WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah castles Ben Stokes with a beauty, England captain appreciates

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ben Stokes reacts after getting out to Bumrah

India and England locked horns in the first Test match at the Rajiv Gandhi International cricket stadium in Hyderabad. The visitors were lucky to win the toss and Ben Stokes had no hesitation in batting first even as they managed to post a competitive total ogf 246 runs on the board. After being 137/6 at one stage, England could get close to 250 thanks to their skipper Ben Stokes who soaked in all the pressure up front and then unleashed himself at the fag end.

He smashed 70 runs before getting out to Jasprit Bumrah and was the last wicket to fall as well. It was brilliant delivery from the latter as even the England captain appreciated it with his actions. The incident happened in the 65th over of the innings when Stokes shimmied down the track while moving to the leg-side too making room for himself. Meanwhile, Bumrah bowled a shap delivery that slanted in and moved away from length to crash into the stumps.

Stokes didn't even attempt to play a shot and in return, appreciated Bumrah who was in his followthrough. It was a nice gesture from the England skipper even as he looked helpless at the kind of delivery that was bowled. Bumrah also smiled in return to the appreciation from the batter and then celebrated with a fist bump.

England batters waste starts

After opting to bat first, England got off to a good start with Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley starting well. But as the spinners came out to bowl, wickets fell. Both openers got out and then the duo of Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow stitched a half-century stand. The visitors collapsed in the second session and at one stage, it felt as if they won't be able to cross the 175-run mark. But Stokes had other ideas as he added crucial runs with the lower-order batters and in the end, unleashed himself to propel England to a fighting total.