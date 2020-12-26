AUS vs IND 2nd Test Live: Watch how Mohammed Siraj set trap for Cameron Green wicket

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mohammed Sirja (top left) celebrates after picking the wicket of Cameron Green (bottom left) in Melbourne on Saturday.

A day when Mohammed Siraj sent his city Hyderabad and many over India in the mood of celebration with his maiden Test match wicket on his debut, the 26-year-old pacer soon set a trap for Cameron Green to claim his second wicket during the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne on Saturday.



Green's wicket came at a crucial juncture for India as the burly Aussie all-rounder was looking to rebuild Australian innings with skipper Tim Paine after half of the batting order departed with just 134 runs on the board.

Green, who scored 12 runs off 60 balls, was trapped lbw with an inswinger on the fourth ball of the 63rd over after the pacer bowled him few outswinger outside the off stump; leaving the hosts in deep trouble at 155/6.

Earlier, Siraj took 43 deliveires to pick his first wicket when Labuschagne edged, a thick one, to backward short leg.

The wicket reduced Australia to 143/5 and couldn't have come at a better situation as the hosts were looking to rebuild their innings through the highly-rated right-handed batsman, who missed his half century by mere 2 runs in the 123-ball innnigs.