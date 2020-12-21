Watch Dan Christian slam a 15-ball fifty in Big Bash

Image Source : TWITTER- @CRICKETCOMAU Sydney Sixers' Dan Christian in action against Adelaide Strikers in Hobart on Sunday night.

From reeling at 58/3 in 11.1 overs to reaching 177 at the end of 20 overs while denting the ambitions of Adelaide Strikers, Big Bash League defending champions Sydney Sixers showed exactly why they lifted the trophy last year. Dan Christian was the lone man to make that sea of difference as he took just 15 balls to slam the second fastest fifty in the history of the Australian T20 league.

Going gung-ho from the word go, the 37-year-old right-hander's innings was laced with four boundaries and five maximums as Sixers came back strong into the game.

By the time he got out, Sixers had 116 runs on board with 32 balls to spare in the innings and Jordan Silk (15 off nine balls), Jason Holder (11 off five) and even anchor Daniel Hughes (46 off 41) picked up where he left off as the Sixers pummelled 116 off their final eight overs.

Dan, however, wasn't done yet as the veteran medium-pacer produced 1/25 spell with the ball as Sydney restricted Adelaide at 139/7 in Hobart on Sunday night.