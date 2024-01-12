WATCH | Cheeky sledge from David Warner provokes Steve Smith to golden duck in BBL clash

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Steve Smith and David Warner at BBL 2024 game on January 12

The star Australian cricketer David Warner made the headlines on his return to the Big Bash League on Friday. Warner made a grand appearance from a helicopter and then played a huge role in Steve Smith's dismissal on the very first ball of the game at Sydney Cricket Ground.

Warner and Smith returned to BBL 2024 after thrashing Pakistan in Tests at home. Sydney Sixers lost the toss and were forced to bowl first with the returning Steve Smith opening the innings with James Vince.

Smith was accompanied by Warner while walking to the middle with the latter teasing the former with few words. Warner kept the sledge on when Smith took the stance to face Daniel Sams's first delivery. Smith paid no attention to Warner's words as the commentators highlighted the player's calmness.

But Warner's words clearly provoked the veteran to go for a big on the first ball and threw his wicket with Nathan McAndrew taking an easy catch at deep square leg. Warner's strategy clearly worked as Smith walked back to the pavilion with flat expressions.

After Smith's early dismissal, the Sixers fought back with Josh Philippe smashing 47 runs off 35 balls. But two wickets each from Nathan McAndrew and Tanveer Sangha helped the Thunder restrict their rivals to a total of 151/7.

Meanwhile, Warner made an impact on his return to BBL by scoring 37 runs off 39 balls but it was not enough for the Thunder who suffered their sixth defeat of the season.

Sydney Sixers Playing XI: Steven Smith, James Vince, Josh Philippe (wk), Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Todd Murphy, Steve OKeefe

Sydney Thunder Playing XI: David Warner, Alex Hales, Cameron Bancroft (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Daniel Sams, Oliver Davies, Chris Green (c), Nathan McAndrew, Toby Gray, Liam Hatcher, Tanveer Sangha