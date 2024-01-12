Friday, January 12, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. WATCH | Cheeky sledge from David Warner provokes Steve Smith to golden duck in BBL clash

WATCH | Cheeky sledge from David Warner provokes Steve Smith to golden duck in BBL clash

After making a grand entry from a helicopter at Sydney Cricket Ground, David Warner played a big role in dismissing Sydney Sixers' Steve Smith on the first ball of the game and then played an impactful innings on his return to the Big Bash League.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: January 12, 2024 16:57 IST
Steve Smith and David Warner
Image Source : GETTY Steve Smith and David Warner at BBL 2024 game on January 12

The star Australian cricketer David Warner made the headlines on his return to the Big Bash League on Friday. Warner made a grand appearance from a helicopter and then played a huge role in Steve Smith's dismissal on the very first ball of the game at Sydney Cricket Ground.

Warner and Smith returned to BBL 2024 after thrashing Pakistan in Tests at home. Sydney Sixers lost the toss and were forced to bowl first with the returning Steve Smith opening the innings with James Vince. 

Smith was accompanied by Warner while walking to the middle with the latter teasing the former with few words. Warner kept the sledge on when Smith took the stance to face Daniel Sams's first delivery. Smith paid no attention to Warner's words as the commentators highlighted the player's calmness. 

But Warner's words clearly provoked the veteran to go for a big on the first ball and threw his wicket with Nathan McAndrew taking an easy catch at deep square leg. Warner's strategy clearly worked as Smith walked back to the pavilion with flat expressions.

After Smith's early dismissal, the Sixers fought back with Josh Philippe smashing 47 runs off 35 balls. But two wickets each from Nathan McAndrew and Tanveer Sangha helped the Thunder restrict their rivals to a total of 151/7. 

Related Stories
SA20 2024 Match 3: PR vs PC pitch report - How will surface at Boland Park in Paarl play?

SA20 2024 Match 3: PR vs PC pitch report - How will surface at Boland Park in Paarl play?

Records galore as Mitchell-Williamson power New Zealand to dominant win against Pakistan in 1st T20I

Records galore as Mitchell-Williamson power New Zealand to dominant win against Pakistan in 1st T20I

Tim Southee scripts history by recording 150 T20I wickets; Babar surpasses Guptill in major record

Tim Southee scripts history by recording 150 T20I wickets; Babar surpasses Guptill in major record

Meanwhile, Warner made an impact on his return to BBL by scoring 37 runs off 39 balls but it was not enough for the Thunder who suffered their sixth defeat of the season.

Sydney Sixers Playing XI: Steven Smith, James Vince, Josh Philippe (wk), Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Todd Murphy, Steve OKeefe

Sydney Thunder Playing XI: David Warner, Alex Hales, Cameron Bancroft (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Daniel Sams, Oliver Davies, Chris Green (c), Nathan McAndrew, Toby Gray, Liam Hatcher, Tanveer Sangha

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News